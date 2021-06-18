Baby JoAngel Ricardo Moreno of Mathis was carried into the loving arms of the Lord on June 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Lisa Coronado, and grandfather; Jose Leonard Barron. Survivors include his mother; Jessica (Savanna Garcia) Moreno of Mathis, grandfather; Ricardo Moreno of Mathis, grandmother; Monica Gutierrez of Mathis, cousin; Jasmine Leal of Mathis, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at Cenizo Hill Cemetery on Thursday, June 17th at 4:00p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum, officiating.