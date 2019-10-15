Barbara Duncan Lee, 76, of Weimar, formerly of Portland, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Lee was born June 11, 1943, in Waco to Edison and Emily (Zacharias) Duncan. She was a retired executive secretary employed by CP&L Electric Company in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Lee; her parents, Edison and Emily Duncan; and a sister, Delores Houser.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Lee of Weimar; a son, Alan (Vicki) Lee of Bluntzer; a daughter, Michelle (Kory) Lee-Fierstine of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Kandace Lee, Kara Beth Lee, Charlie Fierstine and Kory Fierstine; and sisters, Linda (Stan) Yearwood of Brenham and Renee Duncan of Leander.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Calvary Baptist Church in Weimar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Weimar or Harbor Hospice in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
