Barbara Jean Hodge, 84, of Cleveland, Texas, formerly of Portland, Texas, went to be with the Lord and her late husband on Saturday, May 7, 2022 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Jean, as she was known to family and friends, was born on May 26, 1937 in Hopson, TN to Charles and Ethel (Whitehead) Ingram. After Jean graduated from high school, she moved to Florida, where she worked in her aunt and uncle’s supper club. This was where Jean met the love of her life, Douglas Hodge. They were married in Mississippi in 1955. While Douglas served in the Navy, they lived in many ports of call throughout the United States and abroad. Jean spent this time volunteering with Naval Organizations and raising their 3 children. Upon retirement from the Navy, they made their home in Portland, Texas, where they both retired in 1990. She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in all their sporting activities, volunteering for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, spending time with family, and playing Canasta with her many friends.
She is survived by 3 children, Peggy (David) Johnson of Nordheim, Texas, Steven (Cathy) Hodge of Katy, Texas, and Maria (John) Davis of Cleveland, Texas. Jean took great pride in her 5 granddaughters, Lynette (Clint) Metting of Nordheim, Texas, Katy (Jeffrey) Garcia of Goliad, Texas, Ashley, Taylor, and Shelby Hodge; and 1 grandson, Brayden Hodge of Katy, Texas; 5 great grandchildren, Connor, Connly, and Carly Metting of Nordheim, Texas and Tessa and Kye Garcia of Goliad, Texas.
She is also survived by 3 brothers, Wayne (Faye) Ingram, Kenneth (Caroline) Ingram and Jerry Ingram; 2 sisters, Diane (Bill) Pate and Patsy Edwards.
Jean was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Ethel Ingram; her sisters, Carolyn Sue Whitehead and Phyllis Edwards; and her husband, the love of her live, Douglas D. Hodge.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland, Texas with Pastor Jonathan Mollenkopf of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Nordheim officiating. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Brayden Hodge, Connor Metting, Connly Metting, Clint Metting, and Jeffrey Garcia. Honorary pallbearer is Kye Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
