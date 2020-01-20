Ben R. Briscoe, 72, of Corpus Christi (formerly of Sinton), died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Mr. Briscoe was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Mathis to Horace and Frankie (Vickers) Briscoe. He retired as the manager at Taft Memorial Park Cemetery. He enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and was a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Vicki Burnell.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Morrow Briscoe; daughters, Joey Kristen (Stuart) Phillips and Kacy Allene (James) Webster, both of Corpus Christi; a son, Brian Blake (Michelle) Briscoe of San Antonio; grandchildren, Hailey, Tate, Charlotte, Jarred, Lily, Addison and Maizie; and sister, Deborah Burnell of Sinton.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Burial to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
