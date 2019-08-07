Benito L. Ramos Jr., 51, of Mathis, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Mr. Ramos was born June 6, 1968, in Sinton to Benito and Graviola Ramos Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Juan Martin Ramos.
Survivors include seven sisters, Maria Pena, Paulita Abendaro, Graciela Moncibais, Oralia Soliz, Carolina Echavarria Morin, Esmeralda “Amy” Salinas and Rosita Mendez; and four brothers, Juan Ramos, Domingo Ramos, Jose Luis Ramos and Jose Guadalupe Ramos.
A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Interment will follow in Descanso Eterno II Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Ortiz Sr., Tony Ortiz Jr., Eduardo Moncibais Sr., Eduardo Moncibais Jr., Robert Mendez and Robert Gabriel Mendez.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
