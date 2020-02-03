Benito P. Garcia, 85, of Odem, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Mr. Garcia was born March 21, 1934, in Odem to Elogio and Carmen (Prieto) Garcia. He worked in construction most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanca Garcia; his parents, Elogio and Carmen Garcia; brothers, Juan, Arnold, Eligio, Pedro and Elogio Garcia; and sons-in-law, Hector Torres and Juan Torres.
Survivors include four sons, Eli (Brenda) Garcia of Sinton, Benito (Elizabeth) Garcia of Odem and Peter (Esther) Garcia and David (Kelsey) Molina, both of Corpus Christi; three daughters, Ninfa (John) Pizana and Evangelina Sanchez, both of San Antonio, and Ermelinda Torres of Victoria; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Silvestre Garcia of Odem and Eugenio Garcia of Corpus Christi; and sisters, Consuelo Carden of Houston and Estefana Aleman and Nena Garcia, both of Odem.
Visitation was held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Resthaven Funeral Home. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sacred Heart Church in Odem. Burialfollowedin San Pedro Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
