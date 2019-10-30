Benito S. Lopez, 79, of Gregory, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Mr. Lopez was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elvira Lopez; and a sister, Adelaida L. Perez.
Survivors include a son, Benito M. (Sara) Lopez Jr. of Gregory; a daughter, Melissa (Darrell) Salinas of Portland; grandchildren Selina Balderia and Isaiah Salinas; and a brother, Valentine (Delia) Lopez of Plainview.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Limbaugh Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Burial will follow in Gregory Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
