Bentley Dell Baylor, 79, of Odem, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Mr. Baylor was born June 15, 1940, to Anna Jo and Wilson William “Bill” Baylor. He graduated from Odem High School in 1958 and learned the cattle business at an early age from Joe MCullough, whose herd he later bought near where the Baylor Ranches was born. He was a horseman and excelled at cutting horse competition, including winning the NCHA Futurity Limited Non-pro Reserve Champion in 1995 as well as other awards.
Survivors include three children, Rocky Brent (Lisa) Baylor and William Lance Baylor, both of Odem, and Leslie Baylor Starr of Wimberly; grandchildren, Brittany Brent Baylor, Bellamy Baylor Andrews, Shane Dell Baylor, William Blaine Baylor, Lacie LeAnn Baylor, Zach Starr, Brady Starr and Dillon Starr; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Odem. Interment will be Evergreen Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
