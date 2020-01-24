Bernard “Bernie” Charles Eikel, 82, of Portland, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Mr. Eikel was born May 20, 1937, in New Braunfels to Oliver and Laura (Ludwig) Eikel and served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Texas and was employed by the Texas Railroad Commission for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Oliver Eikel, Warren Eikel and Harvey Eikel.
Survivors include a son, Robert (Brandy) Eikel of Fairview; a daughter, Laura (Wayne) Thompson of Portland; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
