Betsy Grant Palmero, 91, of Sinton died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Palmero was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Henderson to Benjamin and Glen (Barrett) Grant. She was a retired school teacher and had been employed by Sinton ISD, Corpus Christi ISD and Charlotte ISD. She enjoyed adventures, reading and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gay Palmero; grandson, Thomas Nutter; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Lynton Palmero; daughters, Natalee Barnard of Portland, Trudy (Royce) Nutter of New Port Richey, Florida, and Betsy Ruth (Randall) Kirk of San Antonio; grandchildren, Nicci Hinton, Timothy Kirk and Jennifer Kirk; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sinton. A private burial will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
