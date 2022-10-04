Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99.
Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.
In 1943 she married Army Air Corp Captain Clinton James Toland from Taft in Champlain, Illinois. After the War they returned to Taft, their hometown, to raise their 4 daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and Bill Albin and her husband, Jim Toland. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Toland Briscoe of Seminole, Texas; Julie Toland Griffin and husband Johnny from Eldorado, Texas; Patti Toland Carver and husband Johnny from Taft, Texas; and Kathy Toland Jones and husband Johnny from Junction, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Graveside service was held at Palms Memorial Garden on Tuesday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m.
