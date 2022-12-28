Betty C. Bradley 11/29/42 – 12/14/2022
Born to Guss and Golda Bushong in Dayton, Ohio. Learned about Jehovah as God’s name at ten years of age in Las Vegas, Nevada where she grew up. Upon graduation, became a full-time minister preaching the ‘Good News of God’s Kingdom as Jesus commanded. Betty delighted in sharing the hope of living forever on earth in perfect conditions and welcoming our dead loved ones back in the resurrection promised by means of Jesus’ ransom sacrifice.
She was preceded in death by her parents Guss and Golda Bushong. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dewey D. Bradley. Son- Joel D. (Raquel) Bradley. Daugher- Carolyn (David) Leija. Grandson- Jorin (Julia) Leija. Granddaughters- Aryanna Leija, Tarah Leija and Lakelyn Bradley. Great granddaughter- Leann Leija. Great grandsons- Cameron Leija and Connor Leija. Sisters- Rhonda (Chuck) Webb and Carol (Elmer John) Craft. Brother- Gregory (Dolores) Bushong. Sister-in-law- Shirley (Ernest) Valderama.
She was dearly loved and will be welcomed back to life by the aforementioned, and numerous nieces, nephews, and countless spiritual brothers and sisters whom she deeply loved.
Memorial service: 12:30 p.m., Jan. 7, 2023 @ Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sinton, TX.