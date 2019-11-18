Betty Jo Haston, of Portland, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Haston was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Paducah to Dewey and Lula Moss. They lived in the farm community of Hackberry in Cottle County. She enjoyed hosting baby and wedding showers, cooking and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, C.W. Haston; her parents; and brother Clineth.
Survivors include three daughters, Sherry (Thomas) Hanks of Austin, Debbie (Randy) Davis of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dana (Bill) Wilson of Portland; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland.
A funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Wednesday followed by interment at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass.
Services will be private.
A guestbook is available at limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
