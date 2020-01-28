Betty Lou Robertson, 84, of Taft, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Robertson was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Crystal, Michigan, to George and Altheda (Wininger) DeYoung. She worked at H-E-B as a secretary in the main office for 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Robertson; her parents, George and Altheda DeYoung; and brothers, Carl DeYoung and George DeYoung Jr.
Survivors include a son, Johnny Robertson of Plano; a daughter, Christine (Douglas) Hospodar of Odem; brother, Jack Boilaeu of Carson City, Michigan; grandchildren, Jacob Hospodar, Chelsea Elliott and Dylan Robertson; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at First United Methodist Church in Taft. Burial will follow in Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
