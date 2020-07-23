Betty Miller was born February 4, 1935, to Elizabeth Kincaid and A.C. Kincaid in Snyder, Texas. Betty was a lifelong resident of Odem, Texas, and graduated from Odem High School in 1952. She retired from the First State Bank of Odem after 29 years. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ of Odem. She had a passion for sewing and quilting often making quilts for foster children and new baby arrivals at church. Betty also enjoyed playing cards with friends each week.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lester Miller.
Betty is survived by sons, Ray (Ann) Miller and Glen (Joy) Miller; grandchildren, Angie (GW) Garrott, Kelly (Todd) Edwards, Justin (Courtney) Miller, Megan (Sam) Young, Kasey (Adam) Watson and Kyle (Tara) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Reed and Reagan Edwards, Berkley and Beckham Miller, Colton Young, and Parker and Major Garrott.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Betty’s dear friend, Sandy Whitlock.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brightland and Children’s Home c/o Odem Church of Christ. Visitation was from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. Graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
“Our Meme was truly loved and will be sorely missed.”
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit their website at sawyergeorgefuneralhome.
