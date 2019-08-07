Betty S. Garza, 65, of Gregory, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Garza was born Nov. 15, 1953, in Sinton. She worked as an insurance billing clerk at the Taft Hospital until its closure and then for Christus Spohn Shoreline continuing under the same position.
She was preceded in death by her father, Majin R. Sauceda Jr.; and sister, Maria Ines S. Castillo.
Survivors include her husband, Leo Garza Jr. of Gregory; her mother, Elida C. Sauceda of Taft; sons, Leo (Kim) Garza III and Michael (Michelle) Garza, both of Gregory; grandchildren, Lyanndra, Larissa, Lisette, Mia, Madison, Brianna and Alexis, Sean Michael, Hunter Blake andMichael; sisters, Zulema (Jose) Garcia, Gracy (Robert) Zambrano, Lucy S. Lopez and Helen (Carlos) Nesmith, all of Taft; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow at Llamas Memorial Park.
A guestbook is available at limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.