Beverly Barber went to be with her Lord and heavenly family on October 30, 2022. She was born in Channing, Texas on December 1, 1930 to Clyde and Helen Messenger. She attended Dumas High School and graduated from West Texas State University with a Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She met her husband, Holmes Barber, in Dalhart, Texas and was married on June 29, 1956. Holmes and Beverly started their first grocery store in Annaville, Texas and then operated the Odem Drive Inn Grocery and Laundromat. They were one of the first to implement a self-service gas station in South Texas. They retired in Kerrville, Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Texas Hill Country and Turtle Creek.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Holmes Barber, her parents and six siblings, her son-in-law, Noel Schroller, her grandson, Michael Speer and wife Michelle, her four great- grandchildren, Elle, Adilynn, Emma, and Anniston.
She is survived by her children, Jan Schroller, Jeannie Cluiss (Mark), Jo Lynne Lehan, and David Barber. Also, her grandchildren; Kim Montgomery, Brian Scholler (Kate), Theresa Rowe, Brady Cluiss (Larin), Mallory Cluiss, Jared Speer (Mari), Tyler Lehan (Amanda). She also has 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beverly moved to Carriage Inn/Brookdale Independent Living in Portland, Texas in 2000. She lived there and still retains the title as the longest living resident there for 18 years. She was known to be very active and involved in the community. In 2020, she moved to The Viera Assisted Living until her death.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Portland, Texas at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry McRorey officiating. You can follow the service, to be live streamed on Facebook, at First United Methodist Church, Portland, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Portland, Texas Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Carriage Inn/Brookdale Independent Living for their friendship. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff and residents of The Viera who loved and cared for her until her last breath. We are also grateful to Nurses on Wheels Hospice who provided wonderful care and love.
