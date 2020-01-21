Beverly Louise Klare Porter went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. by her side was her husband, Roger Porter of 49 years, and her daughter, Michelle.
She was an outstanding wife, mother, Nana and friend. In her younger years, she loved bowling, painting, gardening and any arts and crafts.
At the young age of 22, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and lived from that moment on to be the best Christian wife, mother and friend she could be. She loved her kids with a passion, was hard on them when needed but loved them dearly.
Nine years ago, she became a Nana, her world revolved around her granddaughter who she loved beyond measure.
She was an identical twin and they were inseparable through the years, they had so many twin occurrences where they purchased the same shirt without knowing the other had to! They loved their older sister and looked up to her, they all three were best friends.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Porter of Mathis, Texas; her son, Kevin and Amy Porter of Pecos, Texas; and her daughter, Michelle, Josh and Jameson Cook of New Braunfels, Texas; her sister, Jamie and Jerry Wilson of Austin, Texas; and her brother-in-law, Charlie Priour of Mathis, Texas; her sister-in-law, Linda and Joe Cernoch of Corpus Christi, Texas, another sister-in-law, Nancy and Keith Cooper of Corpus Christi, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Alva Klare; and her precious twin sister, Barbara Priour.
Our family ask instead of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, let’s find a cure for Dementia or kindly plant a tree.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, Mathis, Texas.
