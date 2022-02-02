Lake Charles, LA - Billie Jean Miller, 89, joined her husband, parents, and son on January 21, 2022.
Billie was born to Lester and Sally Miller of Odem, Texas on September 22, 1932.
She was the oldest of four children and the only girl. Billie graduated from Odem High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked at Janicke’s Drug Store in Odem.
In 1952 she married the love of her life, Howell Preston Miller, just 18 days before he shipped overseas. During their 53 years of marriage, they lived in Fort Walton Beach, FL, Odem, TX, Jacksonville, FL and Corpus Christi, TX. Billie enjoyed being a mother to her son, David Preston (1954) and daughter Brenda Gail (1957). Billie was an excellent homemaker and was passionate about cooking and baking, always ready to seek out and try new recipes for the family.
She assisted with the family’s ranching endeavors, though seeing her climb on a horse at 4’9” was everyone’s favorite part of the day. After retirement, she and Howell retired to their property in Saint Paul, TX where they maintained a garden, horses and chickens to keep them busy. After Howell’s passing in 2006, Billie became an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Sinton, holding various volunteer roles, such as church treasurer and unofficial kitchen manager. She was also active in local ladies’ luncheons and coffee groups. After 30 years in the Sinton area, Billie moved to the Brookdale Assisted Living Community Lake Charles, LA, where she spent her days making new friends, playing bingo, attending and often leading cooking classes, and continuing to be a firecracker to everyone she encountered.
Billie is survived by her daughter Brenda (Danny) Hennigan of Lake Charles, grandchildren, Clayton (Tessa ) Hennigan, Melissa (Glen) McPherson, Lori Hennigan and Jordan Miller, great grandchildren, Camryn McPherson and Preston Hennigan, brothers, Bill Miller of Baytown, TX and Joe (Joyce) Miller of Gatesville, TX.
Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27th, at the First United Methodist Church in Sinton. Pastor Matt Welborn presided over the services. Interment followed at the Sinton Cemetery in Sinton.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate all donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church in Sinton, TX.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H., Inc., 120 S. McCall, Sinton, Texas 78387, 361-364-1311