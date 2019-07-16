Billie Jean Williams Grierson, 90, of Portland, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Mrs. Grierson was born Nov. 24, 1928, to Allie and Edna Williams. She grew up in the Kirby Lumber town of Bessie May in East Texas. She worked at the Beall’s Department Store in Portland for 12 years and achieved top sales agent a number of times.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Carl J. Grierson; her parents; brothers, Glenn, John, Troy and Gene; sisters, Dorothy, Helen and Francis; and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include a sister, Juanita Dean of Beaumont; six children, Sue (Kenny) Hayes of Pearland, James Brown of Beaumont, Charlotte Gallier of Huntsville, Betty (Bill) Weed of Corpus Christi, Cynthia (Jimmy) Ray of Portland and Steve Brown (Rhonda) of Onalaska; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Limbaugh Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Portland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.