Billy Neal Becknell, of Portland, Texas passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Billy was born in San Angelo, Texas on June 23, 1962, to Billy Joe and Barbara Becknell. He worked as a master electrician and supervisor for many years for Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Billy was an active member of his church, Northshore Family. He devoted his time to the children’s ministry. He loved sharing the word of God with any and every one that he encountered. He especially loved pouring the love of God into the next generation. Billy never met a stranger that he didn’t instantly start talking to and sharing about all that he loved. He is loved and cherished by all those that he came in contact with.
Billy was an avid “fixer-upper” of anything that needed some extra love and care. He most enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, his wife, Sandy Becknell. Billy was a lovable, creative, generous, kind-hearted, and God-loving man. He left us too soon, but he leaves behind many good memories.
Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy Becknell; their two daughters, Braden Becknell and Bailee Schnurpel (Joshua), along with baby Schnurpel (June 2022). He leaves behind his mother, Barbara Becknell; sisters, Sally (Clifford) Murphy and LeAnn (Alan) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Janet (Kenneth) Wiley and Carol (Rocky) Mock; brother-in-law, Dennis Cape, 7 nephews, Chance (Courtney), Derrek (Melisa), Kyle and Corey Murphy; Keith (Julie) and Jason (Ashley)Wiley and Kirk Flanary; and 5 nieces, Joanna Rivera, Jennifer Parsont, Melody (Lance) Gallant, Lela (Willis) Taubert, Candy (David) Landbeck and Crystal (Martinez) Lorenzo; and two loving puppies, Princess and Cocoa.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Becknell; his mother-in-law, Doris Cape; father-in-law, Lester Cape; and sister-in-law, Kay Cape.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home.