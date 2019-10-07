Billy Wayne Torno, 80, of Sandia, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Mr. Torno was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Floresville to Otto Karl and Maggie Torno. He serving four years in the U.S. Army and was retired as a service manager from Al Willeford Chevrolet. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Mathis and was a registered Choctaw Indian through the Nation of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Oscar, Karl and Pat Torno; his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Torno; daughters, Cindy (Benny) Minor of Sandia and Connie (Tim) Beseda of New Braunfels; sons, Derald (Mary) Torno of Sandia and Gary (Jana) Torno of Portland; sister, Alpha Lee Rapach of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The committal service with military honors will commence at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or other charity of choice.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
