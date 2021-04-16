Bonnie James Mauch, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born in Ranger, Texas, to Pearl Augusta Franklin James and William Logan James.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Ronald Eugene Mauch, Sr. and her daughter, Sherry Louise Mauch Shrader along with siblings George Hayden James, Talton Lee James, William Logan James, Jr., Roberta Louise Anderson and Anna Faye Porterfield.
She is survived by Ronald Eugene Mauch, Jr. (Winona), Howard Neal Mauch (Karen), Kerry Mauch Goodall (Howard) and Bo Jason Mauch. Grandchildren Michelle Ruth Solis (Hector), Melissa Ann O’Reilly (Rob), Sherry Elaine Klein (Hans), Bonnie JoSara Goodall and Katelyn Rae Goodall. Great grand-children Dylan Lee Seiler, Hudson Reid Solis, Harper Grace Solis, Henry Lawrence Klein and Reese James O’Reilly. Siblings Irene James Peterson (Rick), Lorene James Plumb (Tony) and Paul Franklin James, longtime friend and companion Buddy Cortines along with a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bonnie was a remarkable person. Although widowed as a young mother of four, she faced the challenges ahead of her in a resourceful way. Her perseverance resulted in successful jobs and investments that provided lovely homes and warm environments for her family. Her caring personality didn’t stop at immediate family. She had open arms for extended family as well and was always concerned with the well being of all. Memories of her gracious nature will never be forgotten.
She loved her heavenly Father, her family, her dogs and cats. She loved collecting shells and rocks and could be found piddling in the yard on the days when the sun would warm her skin. She was the strength and love of her family.
A celebration of her life will be on Sunday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at the Saltwater Pavilion on the Rockport Beach (210 Seabreeze Drive) in Rockport, Texas. This will be very informal as she wasn’t a “fancy” person. Please come enjoy some old time country gospel, photos of her life and light snacks as you remember her with other family members.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, your local Humane Society or Piney Paws Sanctuary Group.