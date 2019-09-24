Brian Clay Brooks, 56, passed away on September 13, 2019.
Brian was born on April 22, 1963 to parents, Gerald Wayne Brooks and Nancy Carrol Swiontek in Lawton, OK.
Brian was a member of the Ingleside Masonic Lodge.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy and Florence Brooks; parents, Jerry Brooks and Nancy Kosling; two infant sisters, Christine and Wendy; brother, Michael Carr.
Left to cherish his memory is sister, Trisha Brooks Robinson (Steve); brothers, Timothy Carr and Matthew Carr (Amanda); nephew, Leroy Brooks (June); niece, Michelle Zlock Pena (Brandon); many good friends, lodge brothers and neighbors.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336. 361-758-3221.
