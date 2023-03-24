Brian James Lucas, 68 passed away on March 20, 2023 in Corpus Christi, Texas after a short illness. He was born on April 30, 1954 in Beeville, Texas to Frank and Bettye Lucas.
Brian graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1972 and went on to earn an Associates Degree in business college. He worked as a laborer, construction worker, and shrimper during his career.
He is survived by one son, Rudy Castro, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren as well as three brothers, Mark Lucas of the Woodlands, Paul Lucas of Corpus Christi, and David Lucas of Fredericksburg.
Brian counted many friends along the way. He was known by many for his longboard surfing prowess along the Texas Coast.
A memorial celebration is planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association or to your favorite charity.