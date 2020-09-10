Brian Paul (Bubba) Mayfield passed away on September 3, 2020, at the age of 48.
Brian was born on July 25, 1972, in Sinton, San Patricio County, Texas, to James and Sue (Coates) Mayfield. He was a life-long resident of Sinton, Texas. Brian was a beloved son, brother, father, nephew, cousin and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Mayfield.
Brian is survived by his mother, Sue Coates Mayfield; his sister, Kelly Sue (Randy) Rothlisberger; his children, Alexandra Sue Mayfield, Taylor Elaine Mayfield and Britton Paul Mayfield; and his grandpets, Jasmine, Bugsy and Bruce of Sinton. Brian also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of good friends.
Brian was a 1990 graduate of Sinton High School. He was a proud member of the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department for several years and enjoyed volunteering with 4-H and the San Patricio County Livestock and Auction. He was employed as a Warehouse Manager for P & I Supply. He was a hardworking man and always proud to make sure his family was taken care of. Brian was generous, always helping people and taking care of his loved ones. Although the little brother, he was always the rock for his sister. Brian was extremely proud of his three children and was happiest when spending time with them. He enjoyed socializing, a bit of beer and most of all putting a smile on people’s faces.
Visitation was held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. The funeral service was conducted Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Resthaven Funeral Home, 606 S. San Patricio St., Sinton, TX 78387. Interment followed at the Sinton Cemetery. The officiant was Sam Lankford.
Pallbearers were Britton Mayfield, Jason Mayfield, Wesley Mayfield, Chris Casper, Bruce Clarke and Michael Gibson. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Rothlisberger, Mike Andrews and Kenneth Brelsford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Patricio County Livestock Show and Auction at P.O. Box 636, Sinton, Texas 78387 (please write Brian Mayfield on the memo line).
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
