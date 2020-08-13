SINTON – Bryan Ralph Gonzales was born on April 20, 1985, in Taft, Texas.
He passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 35. Bryan lived in Sinton, Texas, and worked with Coonrod Electric.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pancho Ramirez and Maria M. Villarreal; and paternal grandparents, Rafael Gonzales and Alicia Arismendez.
Bryan is survived by his mom, Criselda Trujillo, and his dad, Ralph Gonzales Jr. (Erlinda). Bryan is survived by his wife, Leanna Gonzales; and daughter, Ava Love Gonzales; his children, Kaelyn Raine and Bretton Royce Gonzales (Jaime Nino).
He also leaves behind his sisters, Tracy Nadine Bejaran (Javier) and Kelsey Raelynn Walker; his brothers, Ralph Gonzales III, Derrick Moreno (Stephanie); and step-brother, Roland Reyna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His infectious smile will leave a huge hole in all that knew him. He was a humble person and wasn’t afraid to tell you he loved you.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements and care are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
