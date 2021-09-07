Sinton – Calobe Zeak Perez passed away August 25, 2021. He was 21. Calobe was born on May 24, 2000 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ruben Perez and Stephanie Pena. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death are his great-grandmother, Maria Silvas; great-grandfather, Manuel Perez; grandfather, Amalio G. Pena; uncles, Johnny Joe Pena and Alfred G. Pena; aunt, Rosalie Perez.
Survivors include his parents, Ruben Perez and Stephanie Pena both from Sinton, Texas; brothers, Xavier Pena (Noemi Rivera) and Joseph Pena all from Sinton, Texas; sister, D’Vanna Perez from Sinton, Texas; nephews, Jayden Alexander Pena and Bryson Manuel Pena Rivera; grandparents, David and Carolina Lopez from Sinton, Texas and Lucio and Rosie Flores from Victoria, Texas; aunts, Linda Pena from California, Eloisa Hoy from South Carolina, Ruby Esparza and Raylynn Perez both from Victoria, Texas; uncles, Rocky Pena (Sarah) from Ingleside, Texas, Robert Pena (Doris) from California, Ray Perez (Christina) from Victoria, Texas; Anthony Lopez from Odem, Texas and Benito Naranjo Jr. from Victoria, Texas
Visitation was held Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary was recited the same evening at the funeral home at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.