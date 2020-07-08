Camille Ann Galbreath, 40, of Sinton, loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Camille was born on July 13, 1979, in Taft, Texas, to Gary and Nancy Mick Valenta. She graduated from Sinton High in 1997 and received her masters degree in Environmental Science and Chemistry from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolph and Ruth Valenta and Raymond Mick.
~ She will be dearly missed! ~
She is survived by her daughter, Sway Galbreath of Corpus Christi; her parents, Gary and Nancy Valenta of Sinton; her brother, Brian Casey Valenta of San Antonio; her grandmother, Ann Gallagher Middour of Corpus Christi and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A rosary was recited at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a blessing Monday, July 6, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with Father Yul Ibay officiating. Interment followed at Palms Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.