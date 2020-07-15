On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Carlos Garza went home to be with our Lord. He was born on December 1, 1944. He leaves behind Margarita Morin, Adrian (Anatashia) Morin and his four children, Karina Garza (Tim), Jesus Garza (Marta), Karla Rios (Jose), Beatrice Ruiz (Jesse). He had 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.