Carlos Rosalez, 48, of Taft, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Mr. Rosalez was born Sept. 25, 1970, in Sinton to Doroteo Moreno and Guadalupe (Fuentes) Rosalez Jr. He served in U.S. Army and was a former employee of Republic Services. He spent most of his life in Taft and was currently residing in Corpus Christi.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pedro and Guadalupe Fuentes; grandfather, Doroteo Rosalez Sr.
Survivors include his parents, Doroteo and Lupe Rosalez of Corpus Christi; brother, Peter Rosalez of Taft; sisters, Gloria (Gabriel Mendez) Rosalez of Taft and April Rosalez of Corpus Christi; maternal grandmother, Manuela M. Rosalez of Taft; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation was held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
