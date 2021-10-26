Sinton – Carmen “Cookie” A. Garza passed away October 16, 2021. She was 65. Cookie was born November 8, 1955, in Sinton, Texas, to Esteban and Ofelia (Ramirez) Arroyo. She was retired from Sinton ISD and was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Cookie was a dear friend to many, a devoted wife and wonderful mother. She taught CCD at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Sinton for many years and volunteered for the parish annual festival. She devoted her life to her grandsons and family. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Preceding in death are her parents: Esteban and Ofelia Arroyo; sister: Alicia Rodriguez; brother: Arturo Arroyo; niece: Priscilla Soliz Shaddock.
Survivors include her loving husband: Raul Figueroa Garza; son: Ryan Garza (Christine) from Corpus Christi, Texas; daughters: Pamela Garza (Richard) and Rita Garza both from Sinton, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Zachary De La Garza, Andrew De La Garza, Tristian Morris, Alexis Guillen and Aleah Guillen; brothers: Henry Arroyo (Julia) from Sinton, Texas and Ramiro Arroyo (Sylvia) from Austin, Texas; sister: Josie Quintero (Ruben) of Sinton, Texas; many extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary was recited the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.