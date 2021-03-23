On March 18, 2021, Carol Annette (Smith) Seay passed away peacefully in her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Annette was born in Burnet, Texas, on March 1, 1942, where she attended grade school until she moved to Portland, Texas, with her parents S.G. Schooley and Celia Smith. This is where she grew up and raised her three children Roger “Rocky”, Shane and Shonda Seay. She worked at Mr. Smith’s Drive In (Portland), Dairy Queen (Gregory) and Wilson’s Western Wear, before starting her 30 year career at Corpus Christi Army Depot. She was a loving mom, grandmother and friend to everyone. The story shared most by friends and family is when you met “Net” or Annette she made you feel special. She has left behind her three children: Roger “Rocky” and Jennifer Seay, Shane Seay and Shonda and Parker Moreland. She has 15 grandchildren: Alexis Wise, Mercy Seay, Miracle Seay, Glory Seay (Rocky), Brianna Seay, Andrew Seay, Amanda Seay (Shane), Sarah Mott, Katherin Southard, Nikki Jimenez, Colton Moreland, Connor Case (Shonda) and Johnny, Zach and Jake Jimenez and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the same location. Her son, Roger “Rocky” pastored the service. There will be a second service where she will be laid to rest in Burnet, Texas. It was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Church of Christ, 102 South Vandeveer Road, Burnet, Texas. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery with a reception dinner following for family and friends at the church. You can visit her legacy and leave a message at the website: http://www.maxwellpdunne.com.
