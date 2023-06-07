Sinton- Cecelia (Celia) E. Magnus, peacefully passed away June 3, 2023 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was 84.
Celia was born in Sandia, Texas in Jim Wells County on April 27, 1939 to Cyrel Fredrick Magnus and Maggie Ethel (Baker) Magnus.
Celia retired from HEB after 30 years in 2005 and then worked at Whataburger in Taft till 2020. Celia loved flowers and working in her yard. Also loved her little dog, Buddy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Cyrel and Maggie Magnus and her 9 siblings, 4 brothers and 5 sisters: Cyrel Magnus Jr, Ester Marie (Magnus) Behne, Margret Kathleen (Magnus) Pipe, Ruth Lee (Magnus) Conlan, Violet Irene “Renie” (Magnus) Belk, Dorris Fay “Jim” Magnus, John Pershing Magnus, Pervis Earl Magnus and Opaline Jeanette (Magnus) Bennett.
She had many nieces and nephews in the area.
In 2018, Celia became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible promise of life on a Paradise earth as promised in Revelation 21:4
The Funeral Talk will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 731 W. Fourth Street in Sinton, Texas.
