Cecilia Ann Schmidt passed away on July 29, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1925, in Portland, Texas. Her parents were August Vincent Barganski and Martha Rach Barganski. She was one of 12 children and was the oldest surviving child.
Cecilia’s greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her children; Charlotte Linda (Monroe) Schroeder, Ronald Edwin (Debbie) Schmidt, Wesley Nolan (Melanie) Schmidt, Melanie Lois (David) Matkin, and Darrin Manford (Leah) Schmidt; grandchildren Shawna Lee (Scott) DeShazo, Audra Lynn (Chris) Rosen, Joshua Wade (Taylor) Schroeder, Stacy Ann (Lee) Decker, Julie Nicole Schmidt (Lori Montgomery), Alexis Paige Schmidt, Luke Nolan (Kristen) Schmidt, Lance Bryan (Lynann) Schmidt, Cody Reed Matkin (Larry Gee), Emma Catherine (Scott) Baxter, Casey Ann Browning; and great grandchildren Charles Scott DeShazo, Cade Monroe DeShazo, Timothy John DeShazo, Porter Lee Rosen, Campbell Martin Rosen, Taten Trace Turany, Anna Marie Decker, Blaise Lee Decker, Landen Wesley Schmidt, Levi Matthew Schmidt, Harper Marie Schmidt and Cora Catherine Baxter.
She attended school in Portland, Texas and then Gregory, Texas. Since she was in high school during World War II when many of the men were away, she and two of her sisters were asked to play baseball for Shell Oil Refinery. She was the pitcher and they had a good time playing other teams sponsored by their companies. She also played volleyball, basketball and was an avid tennis player. She won County in singles which was as far as you could go. She worked for Bell Drug Store in Gregory after school and on weekends. During the summers she worked for Shell Gin as a bookkeeper. She graduated from Gregory High School in 1943, and then attended Corpus Christi Business School. She went to work at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi as a clerk typist in the Supply Department. She worked there until June of 1947, when she left to get married.
On July 12, 1947, she married Edwin Manford Schmidt and they were married for 64 years. They lived on the Schmidt Family Farm raising cotton, grain, cattle and their five children. She was very proud of being a farm wife and all the hard work that went into being a successful farmer. She loved doing the daily crossword puzzle, playing cards, afternoon coffee and evening walks. She loved watching sports as much as she loved playing sports. Anytime you came to her house the television was set to whichever game was on. More than that, she loved attending her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s games or events. She also loved the summers when each grandchild would take a turn at the farm for their week long visit.
She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Catholic Church for most of her life. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, catechism teacher and treasurer for the Altar Society for many years.
Pallbearers are Luke Schmidt, Lance Schmidt, Joshua Schroeder, Julie Schmidt, Scott DeShazo, Scott Baxter and Cody Matkin. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Schmidt and Charles Campbell.
Visitation will be on August 2, 2022, at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft, Texas, on August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with a burial service at The Palms Memorial Gar- dens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Taft, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com.