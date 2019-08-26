Charles “Charlie” Richard Hodges, 87, of Mathis, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Mr. Hodges was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Beeville to Alvis Glenn and Maggie Mae Redd Hodges. He was raised in the Dickinson area and graduated from Webster Senior High School. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea for one year during the war. There, his duty was serving as a military policeman with a guard dog. In 1954, after his discharge from service, he enrolled at Sam Houston State Teachers College and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Sociology. While there, he founded the DONS Men’s Social Club which later received the 120th Alpha Tau Omega Charter and became the Texas Zeta Mu Chapter of ATO.
After college, he worked as a salesman for The Pillsbury Company and Pensalt Chemical Company as owned Landman Realty in Tomball. In 1979, the family moved to Kerrville where he specialized in land development. He designed, developed and managed an RV park on the Guadalupe River. Shortly before retirement, he operated an antique store in Athens on the way to Canton. He and his wife retired to Sandia in 2006 to live on the family property. He sold merchandise and his home-grown produce. He was a member of West Shore Baptist Church and enjoyed vegetable gardening, sports of all kinds, playing dominoes and cards, telling stories and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Samuel Glenn Hodges, Robert Lee Hodges and Ray Patrick Hodges.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Hodges; two daughters, Debra Coffey and Melissa (Kent) Hillesland; a son, Charles Robert Hodges; granddaughters, Carylea Coffey, Katie Hodges, Maggie Coffey, Lyndsey Hodges, Megan Hodges and Lauren Hillesland; and grandsons, Brandt Coffey and Isaac Hillesland.
Visitation will be held at Dobie Funeral Home Monday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, with Reverends Joe Smith and Michael Colten officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to West Shore Baptist Church, FM 534, Sandia, Texas 78383.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
