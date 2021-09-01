Charles “Chuck” Joseph Gray, 62, of Sinton, TX, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. Born in Berea, Ohio, he was the youngest, and certainly most mischievous, child of the late C. Patrick and the late Josephine (Holtz) Gray.
Among his list of favorites were the Texas Loghorns, Raiders, playing drums, collecting guitars and being a general nuisance to those who knew him. Despite his best efforts, he graduated from Natalia high school in Natalia, Texas, and had many close friends in that area. His jokes, pranks and the stories of his wild antics will forever memorialize him in the minds and hearts of his family and friends. He absolutely loved being “Grandpa Drums” to his four grandsons, whom he was very proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Joyce (Farnsworth) Gray; their children, ReAnna (Adam) Higgins, Brigid, and Christopher “Chris” Gray; his grandsons, Charles “Charlie”, Damien, Alexander “Bug” and Samuel “Sammy” Higgins; his siblings, Earl (Lee) Gray and Patricia “Patty” (Rocky) Pepau; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves behind his most beloved, cherished dog, Precious.
He is preceded in death by his parents C. Patrick and Josephine (Holtz) Gray and his sister Suzanne “Sue” Brown.
Mass and Rosary will be held Friday September 3rd at 9:20 a.m at Sacred Heart in Sinton