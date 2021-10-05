Charles Edward Schlinke passed from this life to his heavenly home on August 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Wenona Schlinke, and sister, Regina Schlinke. He had a big heart for all who met him.
Born on June 17, 1949, in San Francisco, California, Charles Schlinke would come to live in Texas at 6 months old. He graduated Sinton High School in 1969 where he was a proud member of the FFA, Boy Scouts of America, delivered newspapers and attended Grace Lutheran Church. He joined the Navy directly after graduating high school where he would serve the next 20 plus years as a Navy Radioman until his retirement in 1990. He met his wife, Jane, in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1982. Together, he and their family traveled the world. Places like Corpus Christi, Texas, Dam Neck, VA, Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, New Port News, VA, Taft, Texas, Sinton, Texas, Wiesbaden, Germany and made their home in Spring Branch, Texas. Charles stayed active in the community where he served as chairman to the Sinton Boy Scouts and active parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church and he loved being a substitute teacher.
Charles enjoyed barbecuing, dancing two-step, listening to polka and country; loved following any sports event that involved the Sinton Pirates, the Astros, Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. He loved his boys and supported them in every endeavor. In his free time, he enjoyed watching military shows and old time series like Bonanza, westerns, Gunsmoke, Little House on the Prairie, Highway to Heaven, Andy Griffith and a personal obscure favorite, Circus Boy.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jane; sons, William (Joanna), grandson, (Barrett Schlinke) and Tyler Schlinke; his sister, Barbara Lemon (Burrell), nephew Scott Lemon); among many others whose lives he touched. Charles never knew a stranger.
Charles would have loved you to support his favorite charity the South American Missions –https://southamericamission.org/donate/missionaries/bremer-john-and-laurie/ - please make donations to support “THE BREMER FAMILY” – John and Laurie.
“Turn To”