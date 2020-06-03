Charles Pettus Calhoun, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend was called to his heavenly home on May 29, 2020. He entered this world on December 12,1935, born to Lem Greenwood Calhoun and Clara Belle Schaumleffel Calhoun in Victoria, Texas. After graduating Harlandale High School in San Antonio, he moved to Bayside, Texas, where he met and married the love of his life, Sharon Ann Autry on July 12, 1958. They celebrated 61 wonderful years together.
After their marriage, they moved to Houston, Texas, where Charles began a career in the oilfield. After many successful years in the industry, he and his business partner, Terry Scheffer, formed their own company, SchCal Enterprises and he later continued consulting for large drilling companies in Houston.
He was an avid golfer, and very proud of the hole-in-one he shot in his younger years at the Refugio Country Club. Being a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing. He was also a licensed pilot and flew many miles with his family and business associates in his Cessna airplane. Charles was supportive of all his children’s sporting activities, attending games and even coaching their teams.
Upon retirement, he and Ann moved to Portland, Texas, to be closer to family. In the early years of retirement they enjoyed traveling to many foreign lands, including; France, England, Germany, Italy, Costa Rica and Jamaica, as well as many domestic locations. Two of their favorite adventures were taking a cruise up the inside passage in Alaska and exploring the Hawaiian Islands.
In his later years he continued his involvement with his family by watching his grandchildren grow up and compete in various sporting events. Charles stayed physically active himself by participating in Silver Sneakers, a local exercise group. Every Sunday morning, he faithfully worshipped at First Christian Church in Portland, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church,1103 Lang Road, Portland, Texas, 78374. A reception and family visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ray J. Schaumleffel and his sister, Clara Lee Wallingford.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ann Calhoun; his brother, Gene Allison Calhoun; his sons, Stephen Autry Calhoun, Scott Anthony Calhoun and wife, Zelda, Shay Alan Calhoun and husband, Kirksey Gregg; and his daughter, Sharla Anne Gonzalez and husband, Gabriel; his grandchildren, Rachel Calhoun Gomez and husband, Esteban, Kyle Autry Calhoun, Cody Austin Gonzalez and wife, Morgan, Charles Autry Gonzalez, Cade Walker Calhoun, Colby Ann Gonzalez, Tristan Dean Calhoun, Colt Alan Gonzalez and Jaxon Scott Calhoun; and his great-grandchildren, Julianna and Abby Gomez.
