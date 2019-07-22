Charles Ronald Land, 69, of Sinton, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Mr. Land had been employed as an electrician at Coonrod Electric Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Joyce Land.
Survivors include two sons, Corey Land of Mobile, Alabama, and Dustin Land of Rocklin, California; a daughter, Candace Land of Odem; a brother, Dusty Land of Wichita Falls; a sister, Terry Evans of Sinton; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Rob & Bessie Lazy V in Sinton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
