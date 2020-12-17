Charles Wayne Fritcher

passed away on December 10, 2020. He was 76.
Charles was born on February 12, 1944, in Sinton, Texas, to Edmund August and Laura Bertha (Hunt) Fritcher. He was a resident of Portland, Texas, and a former resident of Sinton, Texas. Charles was a well-known face around the town and was known as a local farmer, he spent most of his life working with farmers. Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Laura Fritcher and sister, Jean Brown Dyer.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Fritcher of Portland, Texas; daughters, Connie Edwards (Robby) of Sandia, Texas, and Rebecca “Becca” Fritcher (Roger McKenzie) of Wyoming; three grandchildren, Megan Stafford (Ethon), Colton Edwards and Katryn Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Stafford and Cora Stafford; and brother, Jody Fritcher (Terrie) of Calallen, Texas.
Charles Fritcher who is asleep in death now was dearly loved and appreciated by his family and fellow workers and will be missed until his Heavenly Father Jehovah calls and then Charles will stand in the Kingdom to come on paradise earth. Charles was known for his work through his business Fritcher Ent. which designs, sells, builds and services grain storage facilities. He was very active throughout his community as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for sharing the good news of the Kingdom with all he could contact and he would return again and again to further ones interest in God’s word the Holy Bible.
A virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom Sunday, December 20, 2020, 1:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89400037790?pwd=bVZxZGZoYzZkTERJOTRTWmpqQzg2UT09 Meeting ID: 894 0003 7790. Passcode: 123749
The video presentation and funeral discourse will be at 1:00 p.m. If you need help connecting on Zoom please contact Roger McKenzie at (307)575-8058.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charles’ favorite organization at donate.jw.org.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
