Charlotte M. Meyer, 68, departed this life September 20, 2022. She was born July 16,1954 in Seguin,TX to the late Henry John Meyer and Emma Marie Schindler Meyer.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Fred (Sharon) and Pat (Juanice) Meyer; and sisters, Darlene Stein, Henrietta Caroti, and Christine Erlich.
She is survived by Alberta Meyer, Wayne (Rhonda) Meyer and Calvin (Pam) Meyer along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held for her November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., in Chattanooga, TN at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2268 Encompass Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37421