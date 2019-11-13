Cheryl L. Corum passed away on November 9, 2019.
Cheryl was born in San Jose, California, on November 22, 1963. She pursued an art degree in her early years, attending the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she met Bryan Corum, with whom she fell in love. They were married in the Los Angeles Temple, and she forsook her art degree to become a Home Maker. She utilized her talents for art by making crafts for any and all she could uplift and painting statues for an artist for many years. She, her husband and her three children settled in Portland Texas in 2000 where she lived to the fullest.
Cheryl had the most wonderful personality God could give. She was unabashed, fearless, passionate, loving and undiluted. She was a friend to all, touching the lives of everyone around her. She made sure all were loved and welcome. She never faltered in her mission to lift the hearts of the broken hearted and downtrodden.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Cheryl is survived by husband, Dr. Bryan G. Corum of Portland Texas; three sons, Jacob W. (Kyanna) Corum of West Jordan, Utah, Daniel G. Corum of Portland, Texas and Bryce L. Corum of Portland, Texas; and three brothers, Terry (Peggy) Terzian of California, Jeff Terzian of Pablo, Colorado and Bryan (Anjie) of West Hills, California.
Her life’s work can be seen in her family and friends. Her husband, whom she supported and encouraged voraciously, became a well-respected foot doctor in the Corpus Christi area. She also encouraged all her sons to become Eagle Scouts, which they did. She then gave them up to serve out of state missions for two years, all of which completed them successfully and returned with honor. Her oldest son earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and aspires to be a Data Scientist. Her second son is pursuing a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Illustration and aspires to be an Illustrator. Her youngest son desires to pursue a degree in Industrial Design. All of whom revere and laud their dear sweet wife and mother.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Portland, Texas. Burial to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 50 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. limbaughfuneralhome.com.
