Clarence Little Jr., 74, of Taft, formerly of Portland and Houston, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Mr. Little was born Oct. 2, 1945, to Clarence and Jewel (Wedgeworth) Little. He was employed as maintenance supervisor at Coastal Palms Nursing Home in Portland and he owned and operate CJ’s Houses to Home. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jewel Little; and four siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Melton-Little of Taft; a son, Kevin (Dana) Little of Portland; a daughter, Kim Ponce of Portland; and grandchildren, Jacob Ponce, Morgan Little, Isaac Ponce and Paige Little.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
