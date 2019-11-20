Cleotilde M. Nieto, 74, of Sinton, formerly of Taft, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Nieto was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Beeville to Federico and Cleotilde (Castaneda) Muniz. She was a Sinton resident for the past 50 years and was a retired employee of San Patricio County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Cleotilde Muniz; sisters, Maria Teresa Herrera and Clemencia Vidal; and brothers, Federico Muniz, Cruz Muniz, Jose Muniz and Francisco “Pacheco” Muniz.
Survivors include her husband, Abelardo Nieto; three daughters, Elma N. Barrera, Patricia N. Hinojosa and Maria B. Ramirez, all of Sinton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Carlos F. Muniz of Crowley, Louisiana; and sisters, Manuela Mendez of Tuloso-Midway and Olga Hinojosa of Sinton.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
