Clyde Alfred and Dolores Krueger

Clyde Alfred Krueger, born January 17, 1930, peacefully went to the Lord on May 30, 2020 with the love of his life holding his hand. Dolores Yvonne Baldwin Krueger (affectionately known as “Baby” to her family and friends) was born October 3, 1931 and joined her husband on September 17, 2020. They were married on January 10, 1953.
They were preceded in death by their only child, Jeffrey.
Both have a surviving brother, Lee Krueger in Katy, Texas and Robert (Sue) Baldwin, in Uvalde, Texas. They are also survived by their godson, Gary (Karen) Doty, Corpus Christi, goddaughter, Pam Doty, San Antonio, Texas, great-goddaughter, Sarah Doty (Rodney) Bokman and many loving friends and neighbors.
The Kruegers were generous donors to numerous charities and asked that a donation to your favorite charity in their memories be made in lieu of flowers. Their memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Northern Hills United Methodist Church, 3703 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX, 78247.
Clyde proudly served his country as a Marine and they will be buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.