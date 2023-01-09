Taft - Coleman B. Miller, (96) of Taft, Texas passed away January 7, 2023.
Son of Thelma Irby Miller and Claude B. Miller and youngest of five siblings. Born in Fort Worth, he relocated as a child to an area known as Woodlake near Groveton, Texas and always remembered the Woodlake area as a special place. He came to Taft in 1948 and went to work for A.C. Tutt in his insurance agency. In 1972 he purchased the agency and it became Tutt & Miller Insurance Agency. Coleman was a Kiwanian for over 50 years who enjoyed music and singing and sang in several barbershop quartets. He took up team tennis later in life enjoying the company of all his teammates until he was 88. Being a kid at heart he enjoyed playing with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Jim and Jesse, two sisters, Frances and Wesley.
Coleman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lola Jane Miller; sons, Robert Allen Miller (Ann), David M. Miller (Jeanne); daughter, Janet C. Hicks (Paul); grandchildren, Stacy Decker (Lee), Monica Williamson, Max Miller, Lindsay Miller, Denise Hicks, Jennifer Hicks, Jessica Deal (Lane) and Amanda Hicks; 9 great-grandchildren.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family thanks the Pavilion staff and the Holy Family Hospice Staff.
