Cora Catherine Price Miller, 98, of Sinton, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Mrs. Miller enjoyed growing African Violets. She was a member of the Sinton Garden Club. Her hobby was embroidering.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Miller.
Survivors include a son, Danny (Darla) Miller of Sinton; a daughter, Joan (Bill) Richardson of Elgin; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, with Rev. Willis Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Sinton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
