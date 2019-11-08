Cora “Pookie” Guettler, 87, of Taft, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Mrs. Guettler was born March 12, 1932, in Kingsville to Clyde and Annie Butts. She moved to Corpus Christi from Bishop when she was 10 years old and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. After graduation she went to work at the CP&L meter department in Corpus Christi until she married, Charlie Guettler, on July 12, 1952. She enjoyed cooking, baking and raising vegetables.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Guettler; a daughter, Janice Lay; and her parents, Clyde and Annie Butts.
Survivors include a son, Robert Guettler of Taft; a daughter, Nancy (Robert) Fox of Portland; grandchildren, Melissa Herrera, Jennifer Fox, Candice Salazar, Steven Fox, Kendra Gibson, Kelsey Gibson and Rebecca Burris; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your favorite charity.
Arrangements were under the direction of seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
