Corey James Garcia, 19, of Mathis, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Mr. Garcia was born Aug. 2, 2000, in Alice to Fermin Felipe Garcia III and Corina (John Joe) Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fermin Felipe Garcia II; a great-grandfather, Edwardo “Baldo” Colmenero; and a cousin.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Kassandra (Richard) Torres; brothers, Fermin Felipe (Madelyn) Garcia, John Joe (Elizabeth) Lopez Jr. and Julian (Kayla) Lopez; grandparents, Juan and Mary Lou Del Bosque, Edna and Ernesto Fuentes, and Eloisa DeLuna; great-grandmothers, Maria P. Colmenero and Maria Del Bosque; aunts, Cynthia (Yancey) Westbrook and Rhoda (Jason) Galvan; uncles, John Matthew (Jennifer) Del Bosque and Jerrida (Cynthia) Garcia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service will be held from 2 to 7 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 24, at El Buen Pastor Church in Orange Grove.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
